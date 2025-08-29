Can quick commerce supercharge Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales?

Bengaluru: As the festival season kicks off amid subdued urban demand, Flipkart is betting on speed to boost consumer spending. The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is looking to broaden the offerings under its quick commerce service, Minutes, by including more high-value electronics such as laptops and smartphones.

The retailer hopes faster deliveries during its flagship event, Big Billion Days, will help offset a slowdown in discretionary spending and bring back the buzz usually seen during the high-demand festival season, according to a top executive at the company.

The company’s strategy reflects the broader challenges facing retailers this year: a hesitant urban shopper base, underwhelming summer sales, and cautious consumption in discretionary categories.

Flipkart's flagship event, Big Billion Days, is expected to give its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, launched last year, a chance to gain momentum, close the gap with rivals, and capture a larger share of the market. The sale is likely to start a few days before Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival.

“We are focusing on shipping high-value orders like mobiles, laptops and appliances the same day or next day. Our wider selection of general merchandise items will be fulfilled in 10 minutes," Hemant Badri, the head of supply chain (customer experience and re-commerce) and senior vice president of Flipkart Group, said in an interview.

Since its launch in October 2014, the Big Billion Days has grown in popularity, mostly due to smartphone sales. Steep discounts on premium brands like Apple and Samsung, attractive bank offers, and no-cost EMI schemes have helped push sales during this event.

"Smartphones are certainly a standout category this year. The Big Billion Days lineup keeps expanding annually, and this time, Flipkart Minutes will also feature similar deals to enhance the purchase and delivery experience," Badri added.

Big Billion Days contributes a substantial share to the company’s annual sales. In the previous year, the two-month-long event recorded double-digit growth in both revenue and customer base, while same-day delivery volumes rose 2.5 times year-on-year.

According to an October 2024 report by market research firm Datum Intelligence, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart together recorded sales of over ₹54,500 crore last festival season, between 26 September and 2 October 2024, a 26% year-on-year increase. Nearly 60% of the spending was fuelled by mobile phones, followed by other electronics and consumer durables

This festival season, however, is likely to see a decline in gross merchandise value (GMV) in mobiles and lifestyle categories due to an overall market slowdown, according to Datum Intelligence’s report released on 28 August.

“Mobile and lifestyle are projected to decline slightly in GMV share, yet mobile and lifestyle still account for over 50% of festive sales in 2025. This will offer an opportunity for Minutes to boost sales," Satish Meena, analyst at Datum Intelligence, told Mint.

Stakes are high

The e-commerce giant launched Minutes in August 2024 in select pockets of Bengaluru, much later than its competitors Swiggy Instamart, Zomato-owned Blinkit, and Zepto. Entering late in the game, Flipkart had lots to catch up on—from setting up dark stores to matching delivery speed.

With Minutes still at a nascent stage, and its presence in less than half the cities where its rivals are, it’s too early to determine its market size. Industry data places Blinkit as the market leader in the quick commerce segment, followed by Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket.

According to the company, Flipkart Minutes saw a 50% month-on-month growth in July and has had over 50 million unique visitors since its launch in August 2024. Nearly 60% of customers placed a repeat order within 14 days of their first purchase.

The company also said it has sold over 20 lakh electronics units in the past year, with mobile phones accounting for a fourth of the sales.

While festive sales typically bring a surge in consumer spending, this year’s outlook is mixed. Urban spending on discretionary products from apparel to appliances has stayed subdued so far this fiscal year amid global trade uncertainties. Summer sales, too, underperformed because the monsoon arrived early in India.

While consumer goods makers saw a mixed first quarter ended June, there were early signs of recovery in some categories, Mint reported earlier.

This also comes at a time when Indians have paused big purchases in the hope that prices will drop after new goods and services tax slabs are announced.

Flipkart, however, says it is prepared to manage inventory risks. “We are not too worried about that as of now. We just need to be agile and plan accordingly. We get enough time to stock up on fast-moving inventory so we aren’t too concerned," Badri said.

The event also gave a boost to parent Walmart’s international sales for the quarter ending in October, Walmart’s chief financial officer John David Rainey said in the earnings call.

Mint reported in May that Flipkart aims to double its Minutes network of dark stores to 800 by the end of 2025.

The firm has opened new fulfilment centres and last-mile hubs across key states such as Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad), Bihar (Patna), Haryana (Manesar), and Tripura (Agartala), along with 400 new micro-fulfilment centres and dark stores across 19 cities to support operations.

Flipkart Minutes is also focusing on general merchandise such as household and gifting items, clothing, and footwear, which tend to see a demand uptick during festival months. “Premium sweets, cheeses, vegetables, fruits, and snacks are generally good gifting options, so we’re doubling down on that," Badri noted.