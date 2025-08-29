Can quick commerce supercharge Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales?
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 29 Aug 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Big Billion Days could give Flipkart’s nascent quick commerce arm, Minutes, a chance to gain momentum, close the gap with rivals, and capture a larger share of the market.
Bengaluru: As the festival season kicks off amid subdued urban demand, Flipkart is betting on speed to boost consumer spending. The Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is looking to broaden the offerings under its quick commerce service, Minutes, by including more high-value electronics such as laptops and smartphones.
