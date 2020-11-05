Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance its fashion portfolio

The Flipkart Group today announced a strategic investment in USPL - a premium youth-focused fashion firm that operates brands like Wrogn - in a bid to strengthen its fashion portfolio.

Through this investment, the Flipkart Group will work closely with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms.

This is a Series F funding for USPL from the Flipkart Group along with participation from existing investor Accel Partners. This investment will significantly step-up the online strategy of USPL by strengthening the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart Group.

Founded in 2015, USPL’s brand portfolio includes youth focused brands, across men’s wear and women’s wear, like Wrogn (men’s casual wear brand), Imara (women’s ethnic wear brand), Ms.Taken (women’s western wear brand), Single (men’s casual wear brand) and Wrogn Active (men’s athleisure line). USPL uses celebrity endorsements that fit brand characteristics and provides strong discovery and brand recall among target audience. USPL brands are retailed through ~800 points of sale, with strong presence in both online and offline channels. In offline space, USPL brands are available in large format retail stores, multi brand outlets and Wrogn & Imara exclusive brand stores

Speaking on this development Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, USPL, said, “Over the years USPL has been the home to some of India’s best-known fashion brands for youth.

The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share.

Post pandemic recovery has been great for us and we are at ~80% of pre-COVID sales.

During the time when the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra, the two prominent players in the Indian online fashion space."

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “It is our constant endeavour to offer our customers a wide range of products that meet their sensibilities. USPL’s unique brands,backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer.

This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands."

Mahendran Balachandran, Partner, Accel India said “We have been impressed with USPL’s ability to create a bouquet of India’s most admired fashion brands. They have displayed a top-notch pandemic response by quickly pivoting the channel mix leveraging strong digital capabilities. Our faith in USPL has been validated with this new investment.

This transaction reflects strong synergy potential between USPL and Flipkart Group."





