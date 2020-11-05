Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance its fashion portfolio

Founded in 2015, USPL’s brand portfolio includes youth focused brands, across men’s wear and women’s wear, like Wrogn (men’s casual wear brand), Imara (women’s ethnic wear brand), Ms.Taken (women’s western wear brand), Single (men’s casual wear brand) and Wrogn Active (men’s athleisure line). USPL uses celebrity endorsements that fit brand characteristics and provides strong discovery and brand recall among target audience. USPL brands are retailed through ~800 points of sale, with strong presence in both online and offline channels. In offline space, USPL brands are available in large format retail stores, multi brand outlets and Wrogn & Imara exclusive brand stores