Flipkart Group’s new payments app—super.money—eyes first-time borrowers

Flipkart completed a full separation from PhonePe in December 2022, allowing the e-commerce and the payments app to grow independently with Walmart Inc. as the majority shareholder in both entities.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published21 Aug 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Prakash Sikaria, founder and CEO, super.money
Prakash Sikaria, founder and CEO, super.money

Flipkart has rolled out a new payments app, super.money, to enable users to make payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and earn cashback, rekindling its ambition to gain a stronghold in the fintech space.

This comes nearly two-and-a-half years after the Flipkart Group, which owns e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, travel booking firm Cleartrip, and fashion brand Myntra, completed the separation of its payments platform PhonePe, aiming to create two independent entities with Walmart as the majority shareholder of both the businesses.

Flipkart launched its super.money app in beta or test mode in June, and said it has handled 10 million transactions and 1 million downloads since. The app will offer users up to 5% cashback on every merchant transaction and special offers on transactions done on partner platforms such as Myntra and Flipkart.

The entity also plans to launch a credit on UPI offering by partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India’s UPI infrastructure for a co-branded credit card, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Credit on UPI is expected to boost borrowings by individuals, especially with borrowers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities likely to join the realm of formal credit, the company said.

Prakash Sikaria, founder and chief executive of super.money, told Mint the company was looking to draw in first-time borrowers, attempting to formalise credit among users who may not have availed any form of credit yet, including credit cards.

“The TG (target group) we are going after is the one that has not got an unsecured card ever. They don’t have a Visa, Mastercard or Rupay card. If you give a product to someone who has not ever experienced it, they are more forgiving and the adoption is better,” Sikaria said.

For every card issued, four applicants are rejected, offering a sizeable market for super.money to tap, according to Sikaria. The company aims to be among the top 5 UPI players by December, the executive told Mint.

Flipkart Group acquired PhonePe in 2016 to double down on the consumer payments space, marking its third acquisition in the segment after NGPay (Jigrahak Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd) in 2014, and FX Mart Pvt. Ltd, which owned a prepaid wallet licence.

E-commerce major Flipkart launched its own UPI handle in March to offer cashback up to 5% on payments. Super.money, however, will continue to operate independently, Sikaria said, noting that it does not view Flipkart’s UPI offering as competition.

“Everyone has a merchant UPI today. They are all embedding UPIs in their workflows. They are not building a UPI-first fintech player and that distinction will remain. It’s not a competing strategy, it’s a complementary one,” Sikaria added.

Super.money has partnered with several financial institutions to offer financial services. The app is currently available on Google’s Android operation system and is expected to be rolled out on Apple’s iOS shortly.

“We have started with innovating on credit products as it does an important job of introducing millions of Indians to formal credit infrastructure,” Sikaria said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 05:08 PM IST
HomeCompaniesStart-upsFlipkart Group’s new payments app—super.money—eyes first-time borrowers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue