Flipkart launches ‘Samarth’ to empower Indian artisans, weavers and craftsmen

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace on Wednesday launched ‘Flipkart Samarth’ – a breakthrough initiative aimed at bringing India’s artisans, weavers, and handicrafts producers onto e-commerce.

The initiative was launched by Minister of state for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur along with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in New Delhi.

According to Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Samarth has been designed to support the e-commerce journey for artisans from on-boarding until they reach familiarity with the process of selling online. The host of initiatives and benefits under Flipkart Samarth include dedicated support for onboarding, cataloguing, account management, business insights, dedicated seller support, reduced commission where eligible, and warehousing support.

"Through ‘Flipkart Samarth,’ we are helping traditionally underserved communities access a pan-India market and engage with over 150 million customers. The initiative will help us partner with the government and add impetus to various social empowerment schemes. ‘Flipkart Samarth’ will leverage increasing internet penetration in rural India to boost entrepreneurship and we are excited about the shared value we’re adding in ecosystem with this initiative, " Krishnamurthy added.

Flipkart Samarth will work closely with reputed NGOs and government bodies and livelihood missions to reach a large number of rural entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women-led enterprises, differently-abled entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers, who often face obstacles such as lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training.

The company has assessed the pain points and aspirations of these groups and designed Flipkart Samarth to address their problems and make it easier for them to list and sell online.

On the occasion, Anurag Singh Thakur said: “Our government has taken a host of measures in the recent budget and during the past few years to nurture the startup ecosystem, support the MSME sector and encourage e-commerce platforms. I am happy to see a slew of private players including Flipkart have come forward and bridge the gap between local artisans, technology and the marketplace. I firmly believe, that India has much more to offer the world, than what the world has offered to India and as an example ‘One District, One Product’ of UP and similar other initiatives of others states are an extension of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Bringing our local sellers, helping them build their brand and guiding them through the supply chain process will go a long way in building a robust E-Commerce ecosystem and the ‘Made in India’ brand."