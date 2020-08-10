Flipkart launches startup accelerator program ‘Flipkart Leap’

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said with innovations and disruptions in the field of technology coming about each day, the company wants to be at the forefront of driving scalability and helping these startups bring value to the industry as well as Indian consumers. "Flipkart Leap is aimed at unlocking this potential and nurturing new ideas that bring innovation, curiosity and unconventionality to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, while boosting the government’s ‘Start-Up India’ initiative," he said.