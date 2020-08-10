Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Flipkart launches startup accelerator program ‘Flipkart Leap’
Flipkart Leap has identified five themes to shortlist relevant high-potential startups.

Flipkart launches startup accelerator program ‘Flipkart Leap’

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Flipkart Leap will identify innovative startups to promote the vibrant startup ecosystem and support ‘Start-up India’
  • Shortlisted startups will undergo a 16-week mentorship program and win an equity-free grant of $25,000

To help new and upcoming startups, e-commerce major Flipkart today announced the launch of ‘Flipkart Leap’, the Walmart-owned company’s first startup accelerator program. The 16-week program will open opportunities for startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and allow them to win an equity-free grant of $25,000.

To help new and upcoming startups, e-commerce major Flipkart today announced the launch of ‘Flipkart Leap’, the Walmart-owned company’s first startup accelerator program. The 16-week program will open opportunities for startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and allow them to win an equity-free grant of $25,000.

With the call-for-entries beginning today, Flipkart Leap will identify B2C and B2B startups and help them scale through an intensive 16-week virtual program.

With the call-for-entries beginning today, Flipkart Leap will identify B2C and B2B startups and help them scale through an intensive 16-week virtual program.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Throughout the program, Flipkart’s leadership from Business, Operations, Product and Technology will mentor the selected startups and share best practices, in addition to master class sessions hosted by industry experts.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said with innovations and disruptions in the field of technology coming about each day, the company wants to be at the forefront of driving scalability and helping these startups bring value to the industry as well as Indian consumers. "Flipkart Leap is aimed at unlocking this potential and nurturing new ideas that bring innovation, curiosity and unconventionality to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, while boosting the government’s ‘Start-Up India’ initiative," he said.

"As a company that has undergone that phase and built its own success playbook, we wanted to utilize our network to build a program that helps startups in these early stages to evolve and become successful brands in future," said Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer Jey Venugopal.

Flipkart Leap has identified five themes to shortlist relevant high-potential startups -- Design & Make for India, Innovation in Digital Commerce, Technologies to Empower the Retail Ecosystem, Supply Chain Management & Logistics and Enabling Relevant Deep Tech applications.

These themes have been identified to tap into the most innovative solutions in the Technology and Consumer Internet space, uniquely built for Indian consumers, Flipkart said in a statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated