BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : E-commerce firm Flipkart resumed the sale of electric fans, educational books and stationery items such as pens on Friday after the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) fresh directive on 21 April, which allowed ‘shops’ of electric fans and books for students to operate.

A senior union home ministry official clarified on Friday that as per the ministry's earlier orders, electric fans and books for students were "permitted to be sold only in shops in non-containment zones," with e-commerce firms being "allowed to sell only essential items."

On 19 April, the MHA had revoked the permission of selling non-essentials by e-commerce firms.

A Flipkart Group spokesperson said, “...Through our safe and sanitized supply chain, we’re only selling Grocery/Essentials which have been allowed by Govt guidelines. We’re also following our robust supply chain SOPs to ensure safe deliveries to customers at their doorsteps and helping enforce social distancing to contain this outbreak."

On the Flipkart app, delivery timelines for fans and books ordered on Friday range between 4-7 days.

“The MHA directive only says ‘shops’. It doesn’t specify brick and mortar shops- nor does it specifically exclude e-commerce. Shops can be both online and offline," said a person familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be named.

Amazon India, however, has still not begun selling anything apart from groceries or essentials listed by the government.

“E-commerce companies have not been intimated by the government whether they can start selling anything apart from essentials that have been allowed so far," said one person, who didn’t want to be named.

Snapdeal has been taking orders for non-essentials but the delivery timeline is 30-40 days away.

To be sure, several industry bodies have been making representations, asking the government to expand the list of essentials, and allow online retailers to sell such products over and above the daily grocery items that the likes of Flipkart and Amazon have been selling.

These bodies have sought permissions for the sale of products starting with mobile phones, laptops and other goods including books and stationery. Since peak summer season has picked pace in parts of India, these retailers have also sought sales of cooling products such as fans.

Shaswati Das, Tarush Bhalla, Madhurima Nandy and Suneera Tandon contributed to the story.

