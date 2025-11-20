Flipkart fintech super.money preps buy-now-pay-later play

On whether such heavy cashback-led acquisition is sustainable, Sikaria said the average annual cashback per user is roughly $2–3. “Our thesis is we just need to monetize $2–3 more per user than our competition," he said. “India has a wide diversity of users; typically, monetisable users subsidise non-monetisable ones. If you can largely avoid non-monetizable users and focus on a high-Arpu (average revenue per user) segment, your average Arpu is much higher."