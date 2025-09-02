Here's how Flipkart aims to win over young, entertainment-obsessed shoppers

The Bengaluru-based company has acquired a majority stake in infotainment platform Pinkvilla, aiming to benefit from its robust reach in the entertainment (mainly Bollywood) world. “Movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits, and with a majority of Gen Z users consuming content on these themes, the acquisition of a leading infotainment platform is a natural fit as Flipkart enhances its appeal to this audience," Flipkart said on Monday.

Pinkvilla, founded by Nandini Shenoy in 2007, is a digital platform that publishes news and content on movies, celebrities and lifestyle trends. With this deal, Flipkart is finally adopting the content-to-commerce model long embraced by its rivals.

Myntra, the fashion retailer under the Flipkart Group, introduced short-video platform Myntra Minis in 2023, and Glamstream earlier this year, bringing over 500 hours of content and more than 4,000 creator-led streams to drive sales.

Similarly, Amazon has for many years been using its Prime subscription model, to create stickiness within the ecosystem. An Amazon Prime subscriber for content is more likely to shop on the e-commerce platform, thus creating better user loyalty. Meanwhile, beauty marketplace Nykaa bought 100% of lifestyle discovery platform LBB in August 2022.

“Flipkart’s move is more a necessary catch-up game and less an innovative new strategy. And that’s okay. Content is growing important to capture young shoppers because this cohort prioritizes inspiration and validation more than other generations," said the chief marketing officer of a retail company, requesting anonymity.

Brand association

To be sure, Flipkart does have an affiliate program which enables eligible creators and bloggers to monetize their traffic with shoppable product links. However, having a separate content portal offers the benefit of reach and content IPs, a feature that could ease marketing costs in the short term, according to Naiyya Saggi, founder of EDT, a product and technology company making consumer appliances.

Saggi previously ran BabyChakra, a platform offering personalized content to new and expectant mothers. Warburg Pincus-backed Good Glamm Group acquired BabyChakra in August 2021 to combine BabyChakra’s community and user-generated content with its own commerce capabilities.

“A content platform can help bring down marketing costs significantly if executed well. It’s crucial for brands or platforms to create strong brand associations with the target audience early on. A user scrolling through video or text content should instantly think of the platform for shopping their favourite looks or products," Saggi told Mint.

Pinkvilla rose on the back of ‘paparazzi’-led content, including exclusive shots of celebrities adorning stylish airport looks and post-gym faces. The access to this content created curiosity in a country whose masses look up to celebrities, especially Bollywood stars.

However, it’s easier for some categories than others. Fashion, accessories, and home products are more aspirational categories, while large appliances and daily essentials are the least aspirational as consumers tend to be price-sensitive and brand-loyal.

Electronics and fashion stand among Flipkart’s largest segments in terms of sales, offering a strong case for content-led commerce, according to the marketing executive cited earlier. “Visual content like videos go a long way in building top-of-funnel trust and consideration. Plus, traditional marketing options like Meta and Google have become very expensive and don’t serve strong benefits for many platforms."

BabyChakra’s Saggi sees an opportunity for Flipkart to create a loyal customer base beyond metro cities by capitalizing on the affiliation to regional entertainment. Over half of India’s internet users use the internet to stream videos and movies, according to a March study by US-based market research firm Meltwater. “Digital entertainment is integral to the Indian internet experience and it’s increasingly trickling down to e-commerce," Saggi said.

As of March, India had 806 million internet users, according to the Meltwater report.

Short-term benefits

While lower customer acquisition cost is a plus point, it’s fairly short-term. Without a clear niche, scaling commerce purely on the back of content is a tall task.

Recent stories of struggle are proof. Former content-to-commerce unicorn The Good Glamm Group put two of its media assets–Miss Malini and BabyChakra–on the block earlier this year as it came under intense financial difficulties. Miss Malini was acquired by marketing agency Creativefuel in April, reportedly for about ₹6 crore, a fraction of its purchase price.

“The challenge is also to maintain Pinkvilla’s relevance in this day and age. Social media has already grabbed significant mindshare in terms of trends and celebrity gossip so we’ll have to see how Flipkart races to innovate there," said the marketing executive cited earlier.