Flipkart-backed truck aggregator Blackbuck files for IPO, to raise ₹550 crore

  • The firm's co-founders, Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian B., will sell 2.2 million, 1.1 million and 1.1 million shares in the OFS. Together, they hold a 32% stake in the firm.

Samiksha Goel
First Published8 Jul 2024, 02:28 PM IST
The company’s investors, including Accel Partners, Quickroutes International, Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, will also sell their shares in the IPO.
The company’s investors, including Accel Partners, Quickroutes International, Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, will also sell their shares in the IPO.(iStock)

Flipkart-backed online trucking platform Blackbuck has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a 550-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue includes an offer for sale (OFS) of 21.6 million shares by existing shareholders.

The firm's co-founders, Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian B., will sell 2.2 million, 1.1 million and 1.1 million shares in the OFS. Together, they hold a 32% stake in the firm.

Also Read: ‘India to see next set of IPO-bound firms in niche sectors from tier-II markets’

The company’s investors, including Accel Partners, Quickroutes International, Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, will also sell their shares in the IPO.

Accel will divest 24.2% of the total OFS, i.e. 5,232,632 equity shares; Quickroutes International will offload 3,973,898 equity shares; International Finance Corporation and Tiger Global will sell 3,973,898 and 1,711,962 shares, respectively, showed the DRHP.

Accel controls the largest shareholding in the firm with a 17.07% stake, followed by Quickroutes International's 12.97%. Tiger Global holds 2.91%, Peak XV holds 2.11% and Tribe Capital holds a 2.80% stake.

Also Read: Niva Bupa IPO: Will investors overlook the competition to chase growth?

The fresh issue and the OFS will be allotted at a face value of 1. Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Morgan Stanley and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

The company will use the proceeds to fund the capital needs of its non-banking financial company Blackbuck Finserv, said the DRHP.

Blackbuck is a digital platform for truck operators. It offers services like managing payments for tolling and fueling, monitoring drivers and fleets using telematics, finding loads on its marketplace, and access to financing for the purchase of used vehicles.

Also Read: ‘Expect many large IPOs to hit the market in H2 of FY25’

The company’s revenue from operations grew 68.8% to 297 crore, while its losses decreased 33% to 194 crore in 2023-24.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 02:28 PM IST
HomeCompaniesStart-upsFlipkart-backed truck aggregator Blackbuck files for IPO, to raise ₹550 crore

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.45
02:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.3 (-1.32%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

300.60
02:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.4 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
02:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1.25 (-0.73%)

Bharat Electronics

335.25
02:29 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.25 (3.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

472.00
02:17 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.4 (8.11%)

Metro Brands

1,300.90
02:17 PM | 8 JUL 2024
85.95 (7.07%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

200.90
02:17 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.6 (6.69%)

IRCON International

327.10
02:17 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.35 (6.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue