Flipkart's q-commerce entry weeks away, will take on Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart
Summary
- Flipkart will offer a wide assortment of goods on quick-commerce, including home appliances, apart from key categories such as staples, munchies, fruits and vegetables
NEW DELHI : Flipkart's much-anticipated plunge into quick commerce can be expected in India's top metro cities within “weeks", a top official said, as the Walmart-backed e-commerce company beefs up its supply chains to take on the likes of Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato's Blinkit in a market growing at breakneck speed.