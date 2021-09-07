Flipspaces raises $2 million in pre-series-B round

"We believe Flipspaces is at the cusp of becoming a market-defining venture. On one hand, leveraged by our tech-suite for Interior design, our US vertical has grown 25X in the last 4 quarters and is now profitable at the EBITDA level. One the other hand, the first 3rd party SAAS product from the Flipspaces stable meant for furniture and furnishing brands, retailers and SMBs has seen fantastic initial response. We are getting close to our vision of building a domain which is a $1 trillion plus market globally," said Kunal Sharma - Founder and CEO of Flipspaces.