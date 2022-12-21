Florintree Advisors buys stake in Cybrilla1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM IST
With this, Cybrilla has raised a total of ₹20 crore in its Seed round so far, said Satish Perala, the firm’s chief executive.
NEW DELHI : Florintree Advisors, led by former Blackstone India head Mathew Cyriac, has invested about $2 million ($16.5 million) for a minority stake in Cybrilla Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which provides fintech infrastructure to mutual fund distributors and asset management firms.