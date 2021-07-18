Flush with unicorns, India’s tech moment arrives

India’s population is expected to overtake China’s this decade and the mood now among investors could not be more different in the neighboring nations. China is reining in its tech companies, wiping over $800 billion off market valuations from a February peak and shaving billions off the net worth of its most famous entrepreneurs. This month, the government abruptly pulled ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. from app stores, months after regulators forced Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to halt a blockbuster IPO at the eleventh hour. The clampdown is expected to continue, as regulators curb the power of internet companies and wrest back control of user data.