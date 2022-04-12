NEW DELHI : Compact flying electric taxis could be a reality in the coming years with The ePlane Company, a 2017 startup incubated in IIT- Madras, planning to launch the commercial prototype of a flying taxi by next year.

The ePlane Company, led by IIT-Madras professor Satya Chakravarthy and IIT alumnus Pranjal Mehta, is working on an initial prototype of an electric flying taxi, termed e200, which it plans to commercialize by 2024. The e200, which can take off and land vertically, is designed to be a two-seater plane with a maximum payload of 200 kilogrammes and cover up to 200 kilometres. It has two sets of propellers. While one set allows it to take off vertically, the other helps to move forward.

“We are currently assembling the e200. We are in the process of completing the design and will start with fabrication shortly," said Chakravarthy, co-founder and technology lead at The ePlane Company. “The idea is to make the most compact electric vehicles (flying taxis) in the world, so we can access building rooftops," he added.

Earlier this year, the ePlane Company raised $5 million in pre-Series A round led by Speciale Invest and Micelio, according to media reports.

The startup has created a prototype of a compact electric vertical take-off and landing (e TOL) aircraft, termed e6, which can carry a payload of 6kg. It has an 80-km range and is ideal for transporting cargo.

The ePlane Company is also working on another prototype called e50, which can carry 50kg of payload, and plans to commercialize it by 2023.

“The initial regulatory landscape will probably only permit ground landing sites. Maybe we can access rooftops depending on the regulations," said Chakravarthy.

Government rules currently permit only twin-engine helicopters to land on building rooftops. All of The ePlane Company’s aircraft have vertical take-off and landing capabilities like helicopters.

Chakravarthy said the startup would be looking to complete certification processes, and scout for landing sites after completing the prototypes for e200. The aircraft can be charged using the conventional charging methods currently used by electric vehicles. It also works on flash charging options.

