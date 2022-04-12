Flying taxi co eyes 2023 commercial prototype launch

The ePlane Company, led by IIT-Madras professor Satya Chakravarthy and IIT alumnus Pranjal Mehta, is working on an initial prototype of an electric flying taxi, termed e200, which it plans to commercialize by 2024. The e200, which can take off and land vertically, is designed to be a two-seater plane with a maximum payload of 200 kilogrammes and cover up to 200 kilometres. It has two sets of propellers. While one set allows it to take off vertically, the other helps to move forward.