Foldable phone shipments set to grow

According to Prachir Singh, senior research analyst, Counterpoint, the Indian premium smartphone market accounted for “10-11% of the overall market" as of the September quarter. Counterpoint’s quarterly data showed 45 million smartphones were shipped in India during the period. Singh said the market share of foldable phones is not likely to drastically change in 2023. “India’s average selling price for smartphones is still $245 (approx. ₹20,300), while foldable phones are priced at a lofty niche," he said.