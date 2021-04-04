Food-delivery investors are overstuffed
- Investors’ chilly reception to Olo and Deliveroo shows there isn’t an unlimited appetite for food-delivery players
It wasn’t a good week to be a side dish in the food-delivery space.
After roasting No. 2 U.K. delivery platform Deliveroo in its public debut on the London exchange on Wednesday, investors moved to scorch a U.S. middleman. Both could leave lasting burns on the sector.
