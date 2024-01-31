For Flipkart’s top execs, one more year without pay hikes

MUMBAI : Many top executives of Flipkart will have to go without a pay hike for the second year in a row in 2024, three people aware of the matter said, as the online marketplace drives to cut costs and raise efficiency.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy told staff last week that the company has not taken any decision; however, the senior management has been informally told not to expect pay hikes, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“They are mulling no hikes for the top brass," said one of the three people cited above.

Flipkart has around 22,000 employees in all, and a big chunk of its salary payout goes out to senior management executives, who are designated director, senior director, vice-president and senior vice-president.

“The senior management has a large amount of stock options and that is the attractive component of the salary, which is expected to work out after a public listing. There are discussions that the top brass will skip the hikes this year," the second person added.

A third person, however, said the no-hike plan will apply only to 30% of the senior management, and may extend to more than a year as the company clamps down on expenses. This will make it the second year without a pay hike for the top Flipkart executives.

While global technology enterprises were firing staff, Flipkart felt it could curb expenses by cutting hikes for senior staff, the second person added.

“The discussion last year was whether there should be layoffs or no salary hikes or bonuses. It looks like more of the same this year as well," the person added.

Queries sent to a Flipkart spokesperson remained unanswered.

At Flipkart’s quarterly town hall meeting on 25 January, Krishnamurthy told employees that the company had reduced cash burn and reported growth in verticals such as grocery, but does not expect an initial public offering this year.

Another company executive said that when a question about pay hikes was asked, Krishnamurthy said the firm will take a call around March.

Flipkart is also creating centralized teams that can offer their resources to those working on the product and category segments, according to two of the people cited above. The aim is to reduce the flab, employee costs and streamline operations.

Initially, Flipkart had a technology vertical that would collaborate with all other verticals, but this was creating bottlenecks. As a result, the other business verticals began hiring their own tech staff—and created a dual reporting structure (one to the business head and one to the tech head). Over time, this led to an unwieldy organization structure. Now, Flipkart is building a central tech team that will prioritize jobs and processes for all of the other verticals.

The firm is also changing its organization structure to make it more “agile".

“There may not be any dedicated teams for every category and one will have to work across functions to meet their deadlines. Until now, each category had all its functions under one umbrella and another category a similar set of functions. Now, the team with generalist roles will work across categories," said the first executive quoted above. Flipkart has common teams for categories including legal, compliance and tech.

In December 2022, Flipkart executives were offered an employee stock option buyback plan of $700 million as part of the separation with PhonePe. In the same year, it rolled out increments to nearly 4,000 senior managers to bring in pay parity within the firm.

The e-commerce firm has been on an efficiency drive for the past couple of years, and according to recruiters, it is still hiring for senior roles, offering packages of over ₹1 crore.

Most of these are positions to replace team members who have recently left. In December, it also recruited from the Indian Institutes of Technology, offering ₹20-25 lakh for developer profiles.