For Flipkart’s top execs, one more year without pay hikes
Summary
- Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is mulling no hikes for its senior management
MUMBAI : Many top executives of Flipkart will have to go without a pay hike for the second year in a row in 2024, three people aware of the matter said, as the online marketplace drives to cut costs and raise efficiency.
