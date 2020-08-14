For Nykaa, fashion is the next biggest frontier

“For a lot of fashion brands, which continue to look at India as a strong growth market, and establish a presence, Nykaa is not just an online retailer, but also has a strong omni-channel play with offline stores. And brands are looking to partner with us to not just help them create a presence but also retail their products, creating an end-to-end." said Anchit Nayar, CEO, Retail, Nykaa.