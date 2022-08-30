Forbes Asia 100 to Watch: Check 11 Indian start-ups that features in the list

The list features 11 companies from India along with 19 companies from Singapore, followed closely by 16 start-ups from Hong Kong, 15 from South Korea, and 13 from China.
Forbes Asia has released the second edition of the much coveted list of 100 start-up companies to watch out for. Titled ‘Forbes Asia-100 to Watch’ the list this year has featured 11 companies from India along with 19 companies from Singapore, followed closely by 16 start-ups from Hong Kong, 15 from South Korea, and 13 from China.
According to Forbes, “15 countries and territories are represented across 11 categories that include biotechnology and healthcare, e-commerce and retail, and finance".
Forbes Asia 100 to Watch- Selection process
The Forbes Asia report states that they considered online submissions and ‘invited accelerators, incubators, SME advocacy organizations, universities, venture capitalists and others to nominate companies as well’.
Forbes Asia 100 to Watch- Eligibility
To qualify for consideration:
-Companies had to be headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region
-Privately owned, for profit
-Have no more than $50 million in its latest annual revenue
-Have no more than $100 million in total funding through 1 August
Indian start-ups that made it to the list
-TartanSense: Backed by Beenext, Blume Ventures, FMC Ventures, and Omnivore, this agriculture based start-up uses AI and robotic technologies to make farmers' lives easier. The company has developed a precision-spraying system that can reduce water and chemical usage by up to 70%.
-Pocket FM: Backed by Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Naver, and Tanglin Venture Partners, this Audio streaming startup claims to have more than 100,000 hours of content in eight Indian languages, drawing over 15 million monthly active users who tune in an average of 100 minutes a day.
-Park+ : Backed by Epiq Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Sequoia India, Park+ started as a platform that helped users find nearby parking spaces. However, the platform now provides auto-related services such as car washing, insurance and toll payment. It also provides corporate clients with real-time parking data, allowing them to manage parking spaces.
-Gramheet: Backed by Acumen, and Indian Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
-GoKwik: Backed by Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, Sequoia India, and Think Investments, this e-commerce and retails platform's AI and machine learning software assists online checkouts, automatically correcting addresses and confirming orders
-FRND: Backed by Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Krafton this dating app claims to have been downloaded more than 5 million times, and has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Google Play. The app helps users connect while playing online games.
-Euler Motors: Backed by ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Jetty Ventures, this company's flagship product is an electric three-wheeler called HiLoad, which touts a driving range of up to 151km and can be charged within 15 minutes.
-Bijnis: Backed by InfoEdge, Matrix Partners India, Sequoia India, WaterBridge Ventures, this company lets India’s manufacturers sell directly online, while also offering them credit, payment and logistics services.
-Bijak: Backed by Bertelsmann India, ON Mauritius, RTP Global, and Sequoia India, this app aims to digitalize India’s agricultural sector through its B2B commodity trading platform.
-Animall: Backed by Beenext, Rocketship.vc, Susquehanna Asia, this company lets farmers trade cattle directly with each other via its app. The company which began in 2019, has now reached more than 8 million dairy farmers, it says. Animall has supported 850,000 cattle sales in the past three years.
-Agrostar: Backed by Aavishkaar Capital, Accel, Bertelsmann India Investments, British International Investment, Chiratae Ventures, Evolvence, Hero Enterprise, International Finance Corporation, Rabo Frontier Ventures, Schroders Capital this company provides advisory services to farmers to improve crop yields and the chance to connect with exporters. It also launched a quality assurance lab in May to test seeds and fertilizers.
