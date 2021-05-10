Foreign entrepreneurs to gain more access to immigration program
- Biden administration plans to reverse a Trump-era proposal to kill International Entrepreneur rule
The Biden administration plans to revive an immigration program that lets foreign entrepreneurs work in the U.S. by withdrawing a Trump administration proposal that aimed to kill the program.
The International Entrepreneur rule, proposed by President Obama’s administration three days before he left office in 2017, allows foreign entrepreneurs to work in the country for up to five years, so long as their startups attract at least $250,000 in U.S. venture capital, hire 10 employees or meet other benchmarks.
