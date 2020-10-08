Former cricketer Ravi Shastri launches personal care brand 23 Yards

Former cricketer and Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is turning entrepreneur with the launch of a male grooming and hygiene products line 23 Yards. Shastri has partnered with personal care manufacturer Ador Multiproducts Ltd, which will help create grooming products, including beard oils, face wash, body wash, aftershave, deodorant and hand sanitizer for a target group of 25 to 40 years.

With this, 23 Yards enters India's competitive yet growing male grooming market projected to touch $5.5 billion by 2021. The market is replete with brands from established FMCG firms as well as startups. Marico's Set Wet, P&G's Gillette and RB India Veet compete with startups such as Beardo, The Bombay Shaving Company (Colgate-Palmolive owns 14% stake) and The Man Company (raised funds from Emami Ltd).

23 Yards is set to enter the mid-segment market and claims to itself apart through ethically sourced chemical free/ toxin-free ingredients. Starting at Rs199, the products will be retailed through brand's own e-commerce platform 23Yards.in and SublimeLife.in as well as marketplaces such as Flipkart, Amazon and Nykaa.

Shastri said, “With 23 Yards, I’m stepping into this ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship and startups. The reason for choosing a men’s grooming line comes from my personal interest in looking and feeling great that eventually enhances the quality of your output whatever you may be doing. As a cricketer, I groom the Indian Cricket team to challenge themselves. I'm not here to teach anyone anything new but rather instil the art of success and taking the extra yard."

The new brand will be promoted through an extensive digital campaign featuring Shastri as well as influencers across social media platforms.

Deep Lalvani, chairperson of Ador Multiproducts, said that men’s grooming in India is projecting a massive compound annual growth rate of about 45%. According to him, there has been a drastic transformation, especially among the younger generation when it comes to grooming and self-care.

"...and we want to take that journey with Mr. Shastri to reach out to the young Indian male willing to build their skin routine. We have ensured that the products being launched are free from sulphate, parabens and mineral oils...at affordable price points," he said.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, FMCG companies put out an estimated 177 new male grooming brands and variants, market researcher Nielsen said in a report. "Marketers and manufacturers are continuing to capitalize on increasing consumer awareness and experimentation with products which are driven by increased need for self-care," said Sunil Khilani, lead retail measurement services , Nielsen south Asia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via