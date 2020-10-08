Former cricketer Ravi Shastri launches personal care brand 23 Yards

Shastri said, “With 23 Yards, I’m stepping into this ever-evolving world of entrepreneurship and startups. The reason for choosing a men’s grooming line comes from my personal interest in looking and feeling great that eventually enhances the quality of your output whatever you may be doing. As a cricketer, I groom the Indian Cricket team to challenge themselves. I'm not here to teach anyone anything new but rather instil the art of success and taking the extra yard."