Former Disney CEO Robert Iger to join venture firm Thrive Capital

In March, he joined the board of Genies Inc., a crypto startup that allows people to create digital avatars using blockchain technology. Mr. Iger has also invested his own cash in other consumer startups, including Canva Pty. Ltd., an Australian-based design company valued at $40 billion, and Gopuff, an instant-delivery service. Mr. Iger also is nearing completion of his second book, which is about business leadership in times of crisis. His first book, published in 2019, was a memoir.