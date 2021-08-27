Former Paytm execs’ startup Indiagold raises $12 million in funding

BENGALURU : Indiagold, a gold-focused digital alternative credit platform, founded by former Paytm executives Deepak Abbot and Nitin Misra on Friday said it has raised $12 million in fresh funding from PayU, the fintech arm of Prosus N.V. and Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) fund.

Better Tomorrow Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Rainmatter Capital, and existing investor, Leo Capital also participated as a part of this round.

This is the second fundraise by the year-old startup which raised around $1.9 million earlier in February this year, from Leo Capital and a clutch of angel investors including Kunal Shah.

Founded last year, Indiagold allows buying of digital gold, provides gold-backed loans, and gold locker services to over a million consumers in India, at present.

At present, the startup has a geographical presence in two cities including Delhi and national capital region (NCR) along with Indore. With this fundraise, the company is looking to expand its presence across 8-10 cities this fiscal year. It will also use the proceeds from the current fundraise to grow its on-ground operational teams in these regions.

In a separate commercial deal, Indiagold is also expected to integrate with PayU’s ‘buy-now-pay-later’ (BNPL) product, LazyPay and expected to offer equated monthly installments (EMI)-based purchase of digital gold for the former’s user base. The commercial deal, if inked, will also help PayU’s user base to buy digital gold, with the backend powered by Indiagold.

“At present, we have slightly over a million customers across our various digital gold products that we offer. In spite of the second wave, where we saw business volumes drop, we have seen the demand for digital gold purchase and loans come back. Our July-August volumes are better than the combined April-June quarter," said Indiagold co-founder, Nitin Misra in an interaction with Mint.

“We have hit $1 million of total monthly GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate of digital gold purchases on our platform and we expect it to only grow from here," added co-founder Deepak Abbot.

Apart from the standard gold loan product, Indiagold also offers services such as doorstep conversion of digital gold to physical gold, as well as purchases of digital gold through EMIs.

On the physical side, Indiagold also offers gold locker services, where an executive comes at a customer's doorstep and helps individuals park their physical gold assets in safe lockers. The platform also provides insurance against these assets, while allowing customers to take loans against gold parked in physical lockers.

The company refused to share details about interest rates, but said the ticket sizes of gold loans taken on its platform range from ₹15,000 to a couple of lakhs.

“By supporting businesses that complement our existing portfolio, we aim to achieve our vision of developing a fintech ecosystem that will meet the financial services needs of millions of Indians. PayU is excited to partner with Indiagold in its journey to digitally transform lending against gold," said Vijay Agicha, global head of strategy and growth, PayU

Currently, Indiagold also offers unsecured lending to its gold-loan customers in a bid to increase their liquidity.

“We are impressed by Indiagold’s vision and its proprietary technology to solve critical pain points plaguing the gold loan industry in India. Gold, found in almost every household in India, is the key to providing affordable credit to every Indian. indiagold’s unique doorstep gold loan and gold locker products not only offer unparalleled customer experience but also enable it to offer credit at more affordable rates," said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital.

In their previous stints, Abbot led the product function, while Misra was heading the BNPL and digital gold product at Noida-based financial services company, Paytm.

