Former Paytm execs’ startup Indiagold raises $12 million in funding

“At present, we have slightly over a million customers across our various digital gold products that we offer. In spite of the second wave, where we saw business volumes drop, we have seen the demand for digital gold purchase and loans come back. Our July-August volumes are better than the combined April-June quarter," said Indiagold co-founder, Nitin Misra in an interaction with Mint.

