Bengaluru: Dukaan, which helps local stores sell their products online, on Thursday said former vice-president of monetization at food delivery unicorn Swiggy, Sandeep Mina, has joined the company as its chief operating officer with effect from 1 July.

At Dukaan, Sandeep will lead strategy and operations for optimizing the adoption of the platform, building a strong revenue path and elevating the growth of the organization.

“Dukaan is now a year old and we are shifting gears to grow and expand strategically. A seasoned leader like Sandeep Mina brings with him great depth of expertise and experience and also shares our vision to revolutionize and simplify retail. We are pleased to have him on board and look forward to working with him," said Suumit Shah, founder and CEO, Dukaan.

Sandeep Mina said, “Retail and e-commerce are evolving markets and have the potential to grow exponentially in the next few years. This is the right time to be a part of this industry and contribute in building the direction of this growth. I am happy to be a part of Dukaan, and join the team in building the future of retail."

Dukaan, founded in May 2020 by Shah and Subhash Choudhary,d enables small and medium businesses (SMBs) and first-time internet entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online. It powers over 3.5 million SMBs across India to start, grow, market, and manage their businesses online in over 40 categories of businesses like grocery shops, restaurants, fruits and vegetables stores, electronics shops, fashion and apparel, jewellery, furniture stores and others.

Last year, Dukaan was funded by Matrix Partners and LightSpeed IndiaPartners.





