Fountain9 raises $1.9 mn in seed funding led by 021 Capital, Y Combinator

“Globally, about $260 billion worth of food gets wasted because inventory decisions worth millions of dollars are still made using spreadsheets and heuristics. Inventory planning in the food space comes at an environmental cost and such wastage can be prevented with better prediction of future demand. Kronoscope’s state of the art demand sensing is capable of predicting short and long-term demands with great precision to ensure businesses generate maximum ROI with minimum stock wastage," said Niki Khokale, co-founder and CEO, Fountain9.