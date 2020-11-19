Four startups helping founders prepare for funding

Entrepreneurs have such impactful ideas in their heads that will certainly take the world by storm. But sadly 80% of them struggle to get proper business funding in the long run therefore these ideas never turn into successful projects. The key step is to make the business Idea heard and gain investors' eyeballs. This is possible when you know how to pitch an idea to an investor or a Company. It is essential to master how to pitch a startup idea. For startups in need of financial support, a successful pitch deck can help in growing the business to a new level. A startup pitch deck that tells a compelling story on those slides can grab the attention of the right investors and ideally convince them to write a check.

Today the business world is taken over by startups. Startups are figuring out the problems people/organizations face. They are changing the world scenario with their unique approach. In such a situation, using pitch decks to continually attract new business is the most important step. A pitch deck is an essential tool for communicating and planning and focusing at the early stages of all ventures. It goes in tandem with a great presentation when it comes to investors. A great deck will make all the difference in landing the funding your venture needs at every stage. Such startups act as a guide to creating a great deck that fuels goals.

Here is the list of 4 startups helping founders prepare for funding:

Easy to pitch

Easy to Pitch is one of the fastest-growing and one-stop pitching solutions for start-up founders and entrepreneurs looking for raising capital. The company is primarily known for its excellence in the instant building of business plans, founder Grooming, and pitch decks to create powerful success stories. Founded by Priyanka Madnani and Nikhil Parmar, Easy to pitch is based on the idea to make the ‘founders pitch ready’ and help them reduce the chances of being rejected. The company offers a comprehensive range of services for making a strong pitch presentation including – building investment decks, and financial valuation along with grooming founders. It's the only organization that reviews the pitches with Zero Charge. It is planning to integrate automated tools and processes to make it easy for the founders to create their pitch presentations. From a strong presence in Gurgaon and Mumbai, it is looking to expand its footprints to tier II and tier III cities.

Pitchworx

PitchWorx is a graphic design agency that helps brands with compelling and persuasive designs. With more than 1 million person-hours, they have worked with more than 500 brands across various industries. Irrespective of whether you are pitching to investors, vying for clients, or promoting your brand in this increasingly competitive world; our creative agency ensures to deliver strong audience-oriented messaging. Be it a start-up investor pitch, a corporate presentation design, an animated explainer video for a new product/service launch, a live video shoot, a refreshed company website, or simple sales collaterals, they help you with everything.

PlanThyBusiness

PlanThyBusiness.com is a business consulting firm for early-stage startups. They began operations a couple of years ago and have grown primarily due to excellent customer satisfaction. They have delivered more than 500 projects for startups across industry and geography. They do not see Business Plan preparation as a content writing or number-crunching process but a Strategy Consulting engagement. It involves coming up with insights that were previously unknown to clients, questioning the past strategies, evaluating future strategic options, and a lot more. Their main focus is to maximize the client’s chances of fundraising and business success, provide the highest quality professional service and deliverable, maintain 100% customer satisfaction, remain affordable to clients without sacrificing quality, indirectly create jobs, and boost the economy by helping entrepreneurs succeed.

Deck

Deck App Technologies is led by a seasoned founding team that brings to the table decades of experience in building business productivity software. It helps in preparing from funding deck for the startup, to the conversion-oriented sales deck, or a clean, corporate presentation. Their products enable anyone, anywhere, to apply their unique skills, perspectives, and passions to the creation of new ideas and stories on the platforms. They offer the most powerful and impactful presentation software tools in the world. AI recognizes the true intent of content, like the ideal "shape" of data visualization or the contextual relevance of imagery which helps identify and refine content in seconds. Deck app help in creating an attractive business presentation quickly and affordably. It is important for modern businesses by transforming static designs into fully interactive, performant presentations.

