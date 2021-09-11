Freight Tiger raises $6.5 mn led by Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

Shah, founder & chief executive, Freight Tiger, said, “We are excited to leverage Mathew’s expertise in the logistics industry and scaling companies. We have seen rapid acceleration in adoption over the last 12 months on our software platform and digital freight network. We today process close to 4% of India’s FTL volume on our software platform. Our differentiated approach of software led end-to-end digitisation is bringing the ecosystem together and making the $125 billion Indian freight market more seamless, collaborative, and transparent. We are on track to hit $100mn in annualised gross revenue by the end of this fiscal year."