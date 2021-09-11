Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Freight Tiger raises $6.5 mn led by Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

Freight Tiger raises $6.5 mn led by Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

Founded by Swapnil Shah, Freight Tiger has over 300 shippers and 4,000 transport companies on its platform. (File Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Freight Tiger claims to process nearly 4% of India’s FTL volume on its software platform. The company is on track to hit $100 million in annualised gross revenue by the end of this fiscal 

MUMBAI: Freight Tiger, a digital freight network, on Saturday said it has raised $6.5 million, led by Florintree Infra. The round also saw participation from Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s family office Aroa Ventures, and existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Moonstone Investments, and Pawan Munjal Family Trust.

Founded by Swapnil Shah, Freight Tiger has over 300 shippers and 4,000 transport companies on its platform. Clients include Saint Gobain, Dalmia Group, JSW Steel, BLR Logistiks, Patanjali, Kohler, and MRF.

Shah, founder & chief executive, Freight Tiger, said, “We are excited to leverage Mathew’s expertise in the logistics industry and scaling companies. We have seen rapid acceleration in adoption over the last 12 months on our software platform and digital freight network. We today process close to 4% of India’s FTL volume on our software platform. Our differentiated approach of software led end-to-end digitisation is bringing the ecosystem together and making the $125 billion Indian freight market more seamless, collaborative, and transparent. We are on track to hit $100mn in annualised gross revenue by the end of this fiscal year."

Mathew Cyriac, executive chairman, Florintree Advisors, said, “Freight Tiger is well positioned to transform the very complex Indian logistics sector in the next few years."

