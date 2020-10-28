FreshToHome gets $121 mn funding, to grow in India, UAE

Other fresh food startups, including Licious, also saw a spike in demand as consumers opted for high quality meat and fish. “Covid-19 has been a defining moment for the sector as consumers look for safer ways of buying fish or meat, and freshness in perishables," said Kadavil. The FreshToHome platform also supported thousands of fishermen and farmers to sell their produce during the pandemic. It has 1,500 registered fishermen on its platform and sells across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides the UAE.