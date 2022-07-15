FreshToHome to raise up to $125 million

In an interview late last year, an official of Investcorp, one of the startup’s existing investors, was optimistic about the company entering the unicorn club. The company was founded in 2015 by Shan Kadavil, previously the India head of Zynga Inc., creator of online games such as FarmVille and Zynga Poker. The e-commerce platform delivers fish, seafood, poultry, meat, fruit and vegetables in several cities in India.