Freshworks appoints CFO who helped with Zuora's IPO

Bengaluru: Software-as-a-service (SaaS) unicorn Freshworks Inc has appointed Tyler Sloat as its Chief Financial Officer.

The San Mateo, California-headquartered Freshworks said on Monday that Sloat will be responsible for maintaining sustainable growth across its customer segments, and will oversee all accounting, finance, legal and IT functions.

A statement from Freshworks said that Sloat previously served as CFO at Zuora, Inc., a California-based company that offers a subscription management platform, where he guided Zuora from start-up through successful IPO and subsequent quarters as a public company. Prior to Zuora, Sloat held executive finance roles at firms such as NetApp Inc. and Siebel Systems, Inc.

"The market has changed, but the business fundamentals that fuel Freshworks' sustained growth have not. We are seeing increased demand for products that better automate customer support and IT services, while helping teams work better remotely during this critical time," Sloat said, in the statement.

"As we emerge from this new era, Freshworks will rally in support of businesses to help them navigate changing customer expectations and behaviors. Tyler brings a strong performance record, financial acumen, and strategic insight which is requisite to running a disciplined business model that also accelerates our ability to achieve a billion dollars in revenue in the coming years," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and CEO.

Freshworks said the company has crossed $200 million in annual recurring revenue.

