Freshworks, Eka founders to launch early-stage fund

Bengaluru: Gireesh Mathrubootham and Manav Garg, founders of Freshworks Inc. and Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, are set to launch a fund ‘Together’, which will invest in early-stage startups in the business-to-business (B2B) enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) space, three people aware of the development said.

Shubham Gupta, formerly with venture capital firm Matrix Partners, is the third founder in Together. The yet-to-be-launched fund is awaiting legal approvals and is expected to launch by the end of March.

With a fund size of close to $80 million, Together will invest in seed to Series A startups in the SaaS space and will hand-hold early-stage founders at the inception stage, helping them build the right teams and focus for their business, said the first person, asking not to be named. However, the founders of Together are still deliberating on the final fund size.

“Together is different from a typical venture fund since it is started by seasoned founders who have scaled successful startups and can bring their knowledge and perspective in play for really early stage entrepreneurs. Apart from investments, the fund will help in hand holding these founders looking to start up in the B2B and SaaS space. The difference is that it is a fund by founders, versus by finance venture capital professionals," said a second person.

Digital media startup TheCapTable first reported the news on Thursday evening.

“SaaS has become mainstream especially with the onslaught of covid, as businesses are truly becoming digital now. More than funding, early-stage startups do require a ‘sounding board’ which can look up to for helping solve their queries. With seasoned founders on your side this can be a big differentiator for nimble new age companies. We think Together can bring that edge and wish Gireesh and Manav our very best," said an early-stage investor, on condition of anonymity.

Garg and Gupta declined to comment.

Mathrubootham didn’t respond to an email query.

Mathrubootham and Garg had earlier come together in November 2018 with other SaaS founders to form SaaSBOOMi, a platform to help guide the community of SaaS-based startups.

Together is also going to be backed by Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, ChargeBee’s Krish Subramanian as well as Fusion Charts’ Pallav Nadhani and a slew of other prominent SaaS founders, people mentioned above said. Mint couldn’t independently verify this information.

“It is likely that founders back SaaSBOOMi will be backing the fund by Gireesh and Manav," said the investor quoted above.

