Freshworks, Eka founders to launch early-stage fund

“SaaS has become mainstream especially with the onslaught of covid, as businesses are truly becoming digital now. More than funding, early-stage startups do require a ‘sounding board’ which can look up to for helping solve their queries. With seasoned founders on your side this can be a big differentiator for nimble new age companies. We think Together can bring that edge and wish Gireesh and Manav our very best," said an early-stage investor, on condition of anonymity.