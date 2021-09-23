FreshWorks lists; valued at $13 billion

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead book-running managers, while Jefferies and Barclays acted as book-running managers for the offering. “Today is the realisation of a major milestone for Freshworks. So, I feel like an Indian athlete who has won a gold medal at the Olympics. I’m excited about what’s next for Freshworks and what a global product company from India can achieve [...] Today is day zero for Freshworks and the beginning of so much more," said Gireesh Mathrubootham, founder and chief executive officer, Freshworks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}