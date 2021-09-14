Freshworks plans $912 mn IPO at nearly $9 bn valuation

“Freshworks is a very special company. We were unconventional from the beginning, not for its own sake, but because we saw an opening in the market for a unique approach... We offered a ‘fresh’ approach relying on efficient, product-led, low-cost, and low-touch sales; and we targeted massive, underserved markets. And we had one simple mantra: happy employees create happy customers. In fact, we made that our mission," Freshworks’ founder Girish Mathrubootham said in a letter, as a part of the IPO filings.