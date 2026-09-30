From ₹10 crore seed funding to 17x sales growth: How a 16-year-old founder sold 1 unit every 2 minutes | Startup story

The beauty and personal care product market in India continues to grow. While it is dominated by legacy players, several India-born brands are now grabbing attention with their innovation and India-centric products. A new entrant in the market is SAMMMM, a fast-growing self-care brand, launched in June 2025.

16-year-old's start-up idea The beauty brand was co-founded by 16-year-old Samara Roy, who told Livemint that she turned her teenage struggles with identity and belonging into the driving force behind SAMMMM.

Roy’s journey began at age 12. She said that she turned to beauty and self-care as a coping mechanism while navigating school pressure and the search for authentic community. "One of the biggest struggles for me as a teenager was finding the right people, people who genuinely supported me, shared similar principles and values, and with whom I could really connect," Roy shared, adding, "Another challenge was navigating the expectations coming from different parts of my life: academics, parents, peers, and the pressure to fit in. Over time, I realised that you don't necessarily need to fit in. You need to own who you are as a person, and the people who genuinely resonate with you will find you."

Roy noticed a market gap. She focused on inclusivity and real community engagement.

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About SAMMMM Soon, SAMMMM launched its first product, a pH-reactive lip tint which was designed to adjust as per each consumer.

Roy launched her brand at a young age by partnering with her father, Mantosh Roy (former VP at Nykaa), and Rishi Seth (former VP at Nykaa).

Built for Gen Z and Gen Alpha The brand is touted to be built specifically for Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Samara Roy said she pushed back against the traditional belief that beauty products are meant only for mature consumers, specifically those aged 18 and above. "For me, the biggest misconception is that younger people don’t need beauty products. But it’s not always about need. If something makes a person feel more confident, comfortable or better about themselves, then that’s reason enough to explore it," she explained.

"If something doesn’t align with how I envision the brand or with the principles we’ve set, then it’s simply not happening," Roy emphasised.

Challenges of being a young entreprenuer The 16-year-old founder balances school and work. Her biggest challenge lies in not being taken seriously as a teen founder.

"When adults see a teenager walk into a room, it can sometimes become an ego game because there is an assumption that they are older, so they automatically know more. For me, that has meant having to prove that I do know a lot about the space. I am not saying that I know everything, but I do have a strong understanding of beauty and, more importantly, I am very in touch with how teenagers think, behave and engage with products and brands. I think that is one of my biggest strengths. I may not have the years of experience that an adult does, but I have a very close understanding of the generation we are actually building SAMMMM for," she said.

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Investor funding and growth story This consumer-first philosophy of the brand has struck a chord with institutional investors. Following its initial seed funding round, led by Fireside Ventures and Sauce VC, SAMMMM has reportedly raised four subsequent bridge rounds to fuel its expansion.

While the company refused to reveal its revenue trajectory, Mantosh Roy shared that the company's quarterly gross sales grew about 17x between the second quarter of FY2025-26 (July to September 2025) and April to June 2026.

Although the growth was said to be achieved on a very limited channel footprint, beyond its own website, the brand managed to launch on just two major platforms, Amazon and Nykaa.

According to him, the company sold close to 1,00,000 units of its best-selling products across just those three channels.

“At launch we were selling one unit every two minutes across India,” claimed Mantosh Roy.

Targets for the next 12–24 months As SAMMMM expands its retail footprint, its long-term goal prioritises repeat customer retention, routine-building product bundles, and a tight portfolio of co-created SKUs.