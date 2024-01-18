From 2014 to 2023: How the startup ecosystem is thriving in India despite all odds? Explained
India has experienced a surge in startups and funding, with over 16,000 new tech companies added in 2020. Despite funding obstacles, investment firms have shown confidence in Indian startups, with a total funding of $8.4 billion in 2023.
Entrepreneurship is in the air! India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the creation and funding of startups in the last ten years as the country solidified its position as a major global center for innovation and businesses with a rise in the number of tech companies in India to 122,000 to date, with a peak in 2020, witnessing more than 16,000 new additions.