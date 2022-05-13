From 300 to 7,000, Indian start-ups grew exponentially in last decade: PM Modi

From 300 to 7,000, Indian start-ups grew exponentially in last decade: PM Modi1 min read . 10:32 PM IST
- India has the world's third largest ecosystem in this area and in just eight to ten days a start-up takes the shape of a unicorn, Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that the number of start-up in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 in the last decade and they are turning into unicorns even more quickly. The PM said this during the launch of Madhya Pradesh government's `Start-up Policy 2022'.
“You must remember that in 2014, when my government came to power, there were 300-400 start-ups in the country.....But in eight years' time, the situation has totally changed and now there are 70,000 recognised start-ups in the country," Modi said.
India has the world's third largest ecosystem in this area and in just eight to ten days a start-up takes the shape of a unicorn, he said.
Starting from zero, a start-up turns into a unicorn with a capital of nearly ₹7,000 crore in such a short span of time, and these days on average a youth is making a new unicorn in the country in eight to ten days, he said.
“This reflects the strength of the country's youth and (presents) a new example of their willpower," he said. There was also a great deal of diversity in start-ups in the country and they are not confined to just one state or two or four metro cities, but they are spread over many states and smaller towns, the prime minister said.
As per a rough estimate, these start-ups are associated with more than 50 different industries in the country, Modi said.
During the event, Modi also interacted with a few entrepreneurs on this occasion to learn about their start-ups and advised them on how they can benefit people.