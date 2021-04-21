‘From  collaboration  to  take over, it  took  6 months  to  reach  Byju’s deal’

It signifies that the market is changing, customers are changing. The alignment of business is changing and moving significantly towards technology. These are the times, even if you are a 30-year-old brand when you have to be honest and realize the direction the market is going. From a tuition centre to a national brand, we have moved a long way. But we felt Byju’s is more prepared and in a better place to take a brand like Aakash forward. While technology will disrupt the market, we had to assess which side of the disruption you wish to be—you want to be on the side where you get disrupted and are not left with a choice or be part of the disruption. We choose to be part of the entity and redefine the industry.