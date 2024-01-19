 From importance of learning English to retaining 'best' talent, Narayana Murthy shares advice for Indian startups | Mint
From importance of learning English to retaining 'best' talent, Narayana Murthy shares advice for Indian startups

NR Murthy advises creating policies to attract domestic institutions to invest in venture capital funding and earning respect from stakeholders.

‘Raising domestic capital funds and retention of talent’ are a few measures that can strengthen the Indian startups, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said in his latest speech at T N Chaturvedi Memorial Lecture 2024,  Business Standard said in ts report.

Expressing concern regarding the lack of domestic capital to fund startups, the business tycoon advised, "to create a policy that makes it attractive for domestic institutions like family offices of HNIs (high net-worth individuals), insurance companies or large corporations to invest in venture capital funding".

The other challenge faced by startups and budding entrepreneurs is attracting the best talent of early adopters due to negligible brand value and financial constraints, according to Murthy.

He encouraged early-stage entrepreneurs to earn the respect of the government and society by ensuring good corporate governance practices, adhering to transparency and accountability with every stakeholder, and respect from customers to flourish their businesses.

"Respect from customers enhances repeat business. Respect from employees enhances retention. Respect from investors attracts more long-term investors. Respect from the government gives confidence to the government to create business-friendly policies and regulations," the billionaire said in a report by the English daily.

The veteran businessman also advised startup founders to follow a set of golden rules to ensure proper governance.

"First, do unto others what you want them to do unto you. Second, remember that the softest pillow is a clear conscience. Third, for an individual is respect from society and not material wealth," he said.

Murthy emphasized the importance of the English language in furthering innovation in India.

"It is important to remember that the English language has the largest and fastest growing reservoir of knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and management (STEM). If we forsake English, we will fall further behind in our attempt to use STEM to solve the basic problems of our poor and in our desire to make India prosperous," he added.

Related Premium Stories
Published: 19 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST
