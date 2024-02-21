From living in matchbox house in Mumbai to building a leading makeup brand - An inspiring tale of Vineeta Singh
In 2015, armed with experience and a definitive vision, Vineeta, alongside husband Kaushik Mukherjee, launched SUGAR Cosmetics.
Vineeta Singh, founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, has been a a beacon of inspiration, particularly for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, across India and beyond. However, her remarkable story began long before her ascent to prominence in the world of vibrant makeup and booming business.