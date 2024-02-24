From Skepticism to Simplification: What Policybazaar co-founder Tarun Mathur said on demystifying insurance sector
Inspired by travel aggregators, Policybazaar aimed to simplify insurance purchase by offering online comparison and purchase options. However, launching in 2008 amidst a financial crisis and overcoming initial skepticism towards online insurance buying were significant hurdles, said Tarun Mathur.
The Indian insurance landscape has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, and Policybazaar has been at the forefront of this change. Livemint spoke with Tarun Mathur, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Policybazaar, to delve into the inspiration behind the company, the challenges it faced, and its vision for the future of insurance in India.