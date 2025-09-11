From Zerodha to Zepto: Ask Private Wealth and Hurun India release ‘Unicorn Report 2025’ list — check who made to top 20

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India have released their fifth ‘Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025’ that ranks Indian startups founded in the 2000s, which are worth at least ₹1,710 crore, and not yet listed on a public exchange.
The report categorises startups valued at $1 billion and more as unicorns, while those between $500 million-$1 billion are termed as ‘gazelles’, and companies valued between $200-500 million are ‘cheetahs’. Notably, cheetahs are those with potential to go unicorn in five years, while gazelles could take three years to reach the billion dollar valuation, it added.
The report has ranked India's most valuable private equity or venture capital-funded startups according to their latest funding round valuation. Hurun Research found 150 Indian future unicorns and 73 unicorns, it said.
According to Rajesh Saluja, Co-Founder, CEO & MD of ASK Private Wealth, said, India’s start-up ecosystem journey “into a powerful engine of innovation and economic value creation” has been inspiring. Adding that the growing focus on profitability, sustainable models, and capital efficiency are particularly encouraging aspects.
“The increasing depth across fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), Software as a service (SaaS), and consumer sectors not only underscores the ingenuity of Indian entrepreneurs but also positions India at the forefront of shaping the next wave of global disruptors,” Saluja added.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said that tracking unicorns is important as “they represent India’s most valuable and disruptive companies that are already shaping industries, creating large-scale employment, and attracting global capital”.
“(Unicorns) together with future unicorns, provide a complete picture of India’s innovation pipeline and the long-term potential of the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Junaid added.
Notably, Zerodha (worth $8.2 billion), Razorpay ($7.5 billion), and Lenskart ($7.5 billion) are India’s most valuable unicorns. While in terms of sectors, fintech dominates the startup space with 19 companies valued at a cumulative $50.1 billion, followed by e-commerce (12 companies worth $33.1 billion) and SaaS (11 companies worth $26.9 billion).
Among the founders, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha the 22-year-old co-founder of Zepto are India’s youngest unicorn founders; while for the women, leaders such as Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness and Oxyzo), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Garima Sawhney (Pristyn Care) lead the pack.
