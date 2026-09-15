FSSAI scrutiny puts food startup claims under investor microscope

“Most of the deals I am doing now involve investors asking companies to have a compliance officer. It has become part of the deal because non-compliance can happen for many reasons, whether it is a regulatory filing that has not been done or a licence issue. Investors want someone internally responsible for making sure these things are monitored on an ongoing basis. They are also increasingly conscious of the risk of an FSSAI licence being cancelled, because that can have a direct impact on the business,” said Sumeet Seraf, founder, Equity 360, an investment banking firm.