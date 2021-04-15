MUMBAI : Online fuel delivery startup, FuelBuddy, has raised ₹12.5 crores in funding from the Jaipuria Family Office and Rishi Kajaria.

The Delhi-based company is an app-based, IoT and cloud-enabled fuel delivery service making available fuel on-demand with value-added services.

"It follows a five-axis approach – cashless transactions, convenience, quality & quantity, safety & environment with technology as its backbone," FuelBuddy said in a statement today.

FuelBuddy also offers complete supply chain solutions using technology, IoT, and cloud computing thereby enabling customers to use advanced analytics to control and monitor data.

It procures fuel from oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Jaipuria Family Office is based in New Delhi and has a significant presence in over 35 locations with a workforce of more than 2000 people through its investee companies. The investee companies’ activities encompass real estate, beverages, retail, engineering, IT, and plastics.

Rishi Kajaria is Jt. MD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles. He has also invested in various startups in his personal capacity.

FuelBuddy which was set up in 2016 has expanded operations to 33 cities and has increased its turnover 2.5x.

