OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Fuel delivery startup FuelBuddy raises Rs12.5 crore

MUMBAI : Online fuel delivery startup, FuelBuddy, has raised 12.5 crores in funding from the Jaipuria Family Office and Rishi Kajaria.

The Delhi-based company is an app-based, IoT and cloud-enabled fuel delivery service making available fuel on-demand with value-added services.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"It follows a five-axis approach – cashless transactions, convenience, quality & quantity, safety & environment with technology as its backbone," FuelBuddy said in a statement today.

FuelBuddy also offers complete supply chain solutions using technology, IoT, and cloud computing thereby enabling customers to use advanced analytics to control and monitor data.

It procures fuel from oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Jaipuria Family Office is based in New Delhi and has a significant presence in over 35 locations with a workforce of more than 2000 people through its investee companies. The investee companies’ activities encompass real estate, beverages, retail, engineering, IT, and plastics.

Rishi Kajaria is Jt. MD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles. He has also invested in various startups in his personal capacity.

FuelBuddy which was set up in 2016 has expanded operations to 33 cities and has increased its turnover 2.5x.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout