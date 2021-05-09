FuelBuddy acquires MyPetrolPump in an all-cash and stock deal

FuelBuddy is an app-based tech-enabled platform that provides doorstep fuel delivery along with value-added services. On the other hand, MyPetrolPump is a first-of-its-kind on-demand fuel delivery service in India. It attempted to solve refuelling problems faced by owners of diesel generators and stationary equipment. Notably, FuelBuddy focuses more on the bulk fuel category while MyPetrolPump deals in the non-bulk category.

