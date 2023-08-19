FuelBuddy eyes international expansion1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
In January this year, the New Delhi-based fuel delivery startup raised $20 million in equity funding. It was founded in 2016 by Adnan Kidwai, Divij Talwar, Gautam Malhotra, and SK Narvar
New Delhi: Fuel delivery platform FuelBuddy is looking at expanding its global footprint by foraying into Africa. FuelBuddy is an online platform providing doorstep delivery of fuel. Apart from transporting fuels, the company sells lubricants.
